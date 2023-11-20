Payment gateway Walletmix’s licence cancelled for illegal transactions

The Bangladesh Bank has cancelled the licence of the payment gateway company Walletmix Limited for engaging in illegal transactions.

The Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank on Monday (20 November) issued an instruction regarding the cancellation.

The Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and spokesperson Mezbaul Haque told UNB that Walletmix had made illegal transactions that were not authorised and because of this their licence has been cancelled.

As a result, from now on, no institution, including banks and financial institutions, will be able to transact with Walletmix.

The central bank has sent the license cancellation directive to the managing directors and chief executives of all scheduled banks, mobile financial services providers, payment system operators, and payment service providers in the country.

The payment system operator license of Walletmix has been canceled to protect customer interests under the authority of Bangladesh Payment Systems Regulations and in accordance with the terms of the license granted to Walletmix Limited, said a Bangladesh Bank notification.