Palli Sanchay Bank sets 11 instructions to save electricity

In the wake of a global energy crisis, the Palli Sanchay Bank has issued 11 directives as part of the precautionary measures called by the Prime Minister to tackle the global inflation and fuel crisis.

The decision to give these instructions was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Managing Director Khandaker Ataur Rahman in the board room of the bank's head office last Thursday, reads a press release.

The guidelines include: (1) completing all office work within office hours, (2) avoiding overtime work after office hours, (3) not running extra light fans, (4) limiting use of AC, (5) if AC is required, keep the AC temperature above 25 degrees, (6) Use daylight as much as possible to save electricity, (7) limit the use of office vehicles to save fuel, (8) do not allow travel abroad except for urgent medical needs. (9) conducting various activities and projects of development societies at the village union level and conducting other official meetings and training activities online as far as possible without yard meetings, (10) encouraging members to conduct financial transactions through mobile financial service 'Palli Ladhan' as far as possible and (11) reduction of expenditure by at least 20% of the allocated budget in all cases.

If these instructions are implemented, it will be possible to reduce electricity consumption by at least 25% and fuel and other expenses by at least 20%, the meeting expressed hope.

Dipankar Roy, General Manager of Head Office, Assistant General Manager, Senior Consultant, Consultants and other in-charges of various departments were present in the meeting.