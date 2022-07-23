Palli Sanchay Bank sets 11 instructions to save electricity

Banking

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 07:38 pm

Related News

Palli Sanchay Bank sets 11 instructions to save electricity

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 07:38 pm

In the wake of a global energy crisis, the Palli Sanchay Bank has issued 11 directives as part of the precautionary measures called by the Prime Minister to tackle the global inflation and fuel crisis. 

The decision to give these instructions was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Managing Director Khandaker Ataur Rahman in the board room of the bank's head office last Thursday, reads a press release. 

The guidelines include: (1) completing all office work within office hours, (2) avoiding overtime work after office hours, (3) not running extra light fans, (4) limiting use of AC, (5) if AC is required, keep the AC temperature above 25 degrees, (6) Use daylight as much as possible to save electricity, (7) limit the use of office vehicles to save fuel, (8) do not allow travel abroad except for urgent medical needs. (9) conducting various activities and projects of development societies at the village union level and conducting other official meetings and training activities online as far as possible without yard meetings, (10) encouraging members to conduct financial transactions through mobile financial service 'Palli Ladhan' as far as possible and (11) reduction of expenditure by at least 20% of the allocated budget in all cases.

If these instructions are implemented, it will be possible to reduce electricity consumption by at least 25% and fuel and other expenses by at least 20%, the meeting expressed hope.

Dipankar Roy, General Manager of Head Office, Assistant General Manager, Senior Consultant, Consultants and other in-charges of various departments were present in the meeting.

Palli Sanchay Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

5h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

1h | Videos
Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

3h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

4h | Videos
What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group