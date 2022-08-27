Palli Sanchay Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Banking

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
27 August, 2022, 08:05 pm

Palli Sanchay Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Palli Sanchay Bank on Saturday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as part of its month-long programme on the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of the greatest Bengali of all time.

Employees of the bank's under the leadership of Managing Director Khandaker Ataur Rahman laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu in Tungipara of Gopalganj, reads a press release.

Among others Palli Sanchay Bank General Manager Dipangkar Roy, AGM Ismail Miah, Advisor Asit Ranjan Paul were present.
 

Palli Sanchay Bank

