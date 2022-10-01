Palli Sanchay Bank holds integrity workshop 

Palli Sanchay Bank organised a workshop on integrity and feedback meeting with the participation of the bank's employees in Magura district.

In the ceremony presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tarfi-ul-Hasan, the bank's Chairman Akram-Al-Hosna was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director Khandkar Ataur Rahman, General Manager Dipankar Roy and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Nasri Bablu were present as special guests.

In the event, Chairman Akram-Al-Hosne Banker publicly distributed loan cheques among selected loan recipients.