Palli Sanchay Bank organised a discussion meeting on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and the 47th martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Gopalganj.

Managing Director Khandaker Ataur Rahman was present at the meeting held at the upazila parishad auditorium on Monday, reads a press release.

General Manager Dipankar Roy attended the meeting as a special guest.