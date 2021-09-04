Padma Bank now wants to raise foreign funds

Padma Bank on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DelMorgan & Co, a California-based investment bank, to raise foreign funds.

The signing brings a "potential of $700 million debt and equity capital" and may also involve a change in the control of the bank, a press release says.

Rob Delgado, chairman of DelMorgan & Co, stated, "We are excited to be working with Padma Bank. We are looking forward to facilitate foreign investments to the opportunity presented by the bank."

Neil Morganbesser, president and CEO of DelMorgan & Co, said, "We at DelMorgan have been very impressed with the quality and vision of the Padma Bank management team. We are extremely enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring our experience and worldwide reach to introduce Padma Bank to interested investors, and vice versa."

Samir Asaf, managing director of DelMorgan & Co., added, "As head of Bangladesh operations for DelMorgan, I am proud and excited to be able to play a part in that growth for the country."

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, DelMorgan & Co. is an internationally-recognised investment bank and financial advisor, with over three decades of experience and over US$300 billion in completed transactions.

Padma Bank was formerly known as Farmers Bank. It was nearing collapse owing to massive lending anomalies since its inception in 2013.

Four state-owned banks -- Sonali, Janata, Agrani, and Rupali -- and the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh came up with a Tk715 crore bailout in 2018.

But things didn't change much after it became Padma Bank, as it sought either merger with or takeover by any state-owned bank without any delay, foreseeing its "possible collapse".

The bank's Managing Director Md Ehsan Khasru submitted a merger or acquisition proposal to the finance ministry on 8 July.

They proposed a merger with any of the five banks – Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank and the Bangladesh Development Bank.