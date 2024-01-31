Padma Bank Chairman Nafees resigns on health grounds

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 06:03 pm

Sonali Bank Chairman Managing Director Md Afzal Karim will be the acting chairman for Padma Bank till someone new is appointed to the post.

Padma Bank Ltd Chairman Chowdhury Nafees Sharafat. Photo: Courtesy
Padma Bank Ltd Chairman Chowdhury Nafees Sharafat. Photo: Courtesy

Padma Bank Ltd Chairman Chowdhury Nafees Sharafat has resigned from his post for health reasons.

The Bangladesh Bank has accepted his resignation letter, Mezbaul Haque, spokesperson and executive director of the central bank, told The Business Standard today (31 January).

Md Afzal Karim, managing director of Sonali Bank, will serve as the acting chairman of Padma Bank until someone new is appointed to the post.

