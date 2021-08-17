Online seminar held on employee selection in banks

A half day long online seminar was held over employee selection in banks in the country at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) on Tuesday.

Ahmed Jamal, Chairman of BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present in the seminar as the chief guest, said a press release.

Dr Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research Development & Consultancy) of BIBM delivered welcome address at the programme chaired by Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM.

A paper "Employee Selection in Banks of Bangladesh: A Mixed Method Analysis" was presented in the seminar by Dr Mohammad Tazul Islam, Associate Professor of BIBM.

According to the study, employee selection process has been affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

The study found that the growth of newly appointed candidates has declined drastically which was 5.53 percent in 2019 and decreased 1.33 percent in 2020.

Other members of the research team are Dr Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research Development & Consultancy) of BIBM; Anila Ali, Lecturer of BIBM; Shakil Ezaz, Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Bank; Md Mosharraf Hossain, EVP and Head of Human Resource Department of Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited.

Barkat-e-Khuda, Dr Muzzafer Ahmed Chair Professor of BIBM and Former Professor of Dhaka University; Md Ebtadul Islam, Supernumerary Professor of BIBM; Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Managing Director and CEO of Rupali Bank Limited; Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited made comments as designated discussants.

Deputy Governor said, selection is one of the central parts of the staffing process, and if it is not done properly, the organization would be unable to find the appropriate candidates.

The objective of any selection process is to define whether a candidate is appropriate for engagement in the organisation or not.

The sustainable growth and survival of any organization largely depends on its effective acquisition he added.

Director General of BIBM said, output of the study along with opinions and observations made today will help BB to take future actions.

A good number of participants including senior bank executives, academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the online seminar.