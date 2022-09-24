Officials face show-cause for media reports on BB

At least ten officials of the Bangladesh Bank (BB), ranging from department joint directors to executive directors, have been served with show cause notices over media reports on the central bank, according to BB sources.

The notice held the officials responsible for "press leaks", according to multiple officials who have been served with the show cause notice.

They said an explanation has been sought as to why they shared the information with journalists.

"For around a month, senior officials have been summoning and scolding us whenever a report on the central bank gets published. They are threatening the staff to transfer or even firing from their posts," said one of the officials while talking to The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

The official said the number of central bank staff who face the show cause notice is more than ten.

Subsequently, directors of three departments were served with show cause notices, according to BB sources. At the same time, a deputy governor scolded several officials after summoning them to his office.

The central bank quizzed several officials as a recent media report suggested the Social Islami Bank Limited fakes its 23% defaulted loans to only 5%, said central bank sources.

Recently, the central bank has banned journalists to some departments without prior permission. Officials of other departments are also avoiding the press.

"We have been instructed not to let any journalist in, let alone share any information with the press," An official of the Banking Regulation and Policy Department told TBS on condition of anonymity.

"Even if we don't talk to reporters, they [senior officials] suspect us," added the official.

However, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Serajul Islam said he was unaware of issuing such any show cause notice over media reports.

"Every day journalists are coming to the Bangladesh Bank and collecting information. No one told me about such an incident," he said.