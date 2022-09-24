Officials face show-cause for media reports on BB

Banking

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 11:15 pm

Related News

Officials face show-cause for media reports on BB

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 11:15 pm
Officials face show-cause for media reports on BB

At least ten officials of the Bangladesh Bank (BB), ranging from department joint directors to executive directors, have been served with show cause notices over media reports on the central bank, according to BB sources.

The notice held the officials responsible for "press leaks", according to multiple officials who have been served with the show cause notice.     

They said an explanation has been sought as to why they shared the information with journalists.

"For around a month, senior officials have been summoning and scolding us whenever a report on the central bank gets published. They are threatening the staff to transfer or even firing from their posts," said one of the officials while talking to The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

The official said the number of central bank staff who face the show cause notice is more than ten.

Subsequently, directors of three departments were served with show cause notices, according to BB sources. At the same time, a deputy governor scolded several officials after summoning them to his office.

The central bank quizzed several officials as a recent media report suggested the Social Islami Bank Limited fakes its 23% defaulted loans to only 5%, said central bank sources.     

Recently, the central bank has banned journalists to some departments without prior permission. Officials of other departments are also avoiding the press.

"We have been instructed not to let any journalist in, let alone share any information with the press," An official of the Banking Regulation and Policy Department told TBS on condition of anonymity.

"Even if we don't talk to reporters, they [senior officials] suspect us," added the official.

However, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Serajul Islam said he was unaware of issuing such any show cause notice over media reports.  

"Every day journalists are coming to the Bangladesh Bank and collecting information. No one told me about such an incident," he said. 

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / show cause

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

14h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

12h | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

10h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

2h | Videos
Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

4h | Videos
Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

6h | Videos
How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh