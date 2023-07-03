Nurun Nahar joins Bangladesh Bank as deputy governor

Nurun Nahar joined the Bangladesh Bank as deputy governor on Sunday (2 July).

She became the second woman to hold this post of Bangladesh Bank. Nazneen Sultana was the first female deputy governor of the central bank.

Previously, she served the central bank as an executive director.

Earlier on 12 April, the Financial Institutions Division issued a gazette notification appointing Nahar to the post on contractual basis.

According to notification, Nahar has been appointed as deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank for three years from the date of joining subject to voluntary retirement from the present post and suspension of post-retirement leave.

She was born in 1965 in the Kishoreganj district. Prior to becoming the deputy governor, she served in various important departments since joining the bank in 1989 as an assistant director. She has 34 years of work experience, including four years as executive director at the central bank.