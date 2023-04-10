Nurun Nahar to become Bangladesh Bank deputy governor

The government is going to appoint Nurun Nahar as deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, who previously served the bank as an executive director.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the recommendation in a letter sent by the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance.

Nurun Nahar is likely to get a contractual appointment for the next three years.

Currently, there are four deputy governors of the Central Bank. Among them, one will fall vacant on 1 July as Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal's term will expire.

According to sources in the ministry, the Financial Institutions Division of the ministry will issue a gadget notification on Tuesday regarding her final appointment.

Nurun Nahar is going to become the second female deputy governor of the central bank. Nazneen Sultana was the first female deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank.

According to the letter, Nurun Nahar could be considered for the vacant post of deputy governor, considering her qualifications and experience.

She was born in 1965 in the Kishoreganj district. Prior to becoming the deputy governor, she served in various important departments since joining the bank in 1989 as an assistant director. She has 34 years of work experience, including four years as executive director at the central bank.