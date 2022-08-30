NRBC Bank unveils a special publication for the occasion of National Mourning Day

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 12:01 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NRBC Bank has published a Special edition of `PLANET' Magazine for the occasion of National Mourning Day, reads a press release. 

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, the President of Bangabandhu Parishad of USA Dr. Nuran Nabi unveiled this special edition of PLANET while S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of the Bank presided over the ceremony.

Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, President of Bangabandhu Parishad Russia and Vice Chairman of the Bank, Mohmammed Adnan Imam, Abu Bakr Chowdhury, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, Loquit Ullah,  A M  Saidur Rahman, AKM Mostafizur Rahman Directors of the Bank, Air Chief Marshal Retd Abu Esrar, Associate Professor Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon, Independent Directors of the Bank, Golam Awlia, Managing Director & CEO, Kazi Md. Talha, AMD,  Harunur Rashid, DMD & CFO were present on the occasion. Officials of the Bank virtually connected on the ceremony. An online version of this special issue has been uploaded to the Bank's Website.

Besides, NRBC Bank has organized various programs throughout the month on the occasion of National Mourning Day.

S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of the Bank stated that "Bangabandhu wanted the economic liberation of the commoners. By turning such grief into strength and by actualizing Bangabandhu's dream of Shonar Bangla, the conspirators will be given a proper reply. NRBC Bank continues to realize Bangabandhu's Dream through its various programs at rural level."

Dr. Nuran Nabu, President of Bangabandhu Parishad of USA said, "Bangabandhu's Bangladesh has turned it around for the better in all indicators of development today. We have to ensure the new generation is properly informed about the Father of the Nation to safeguard the future of the nation."

