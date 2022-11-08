NRBC Bank supports new entrepreneurs: Parvez Tamal

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal said they are providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs in the country.

"The country's economy shall become more stable and dynamic if the number of youth entrepreneurs increases," the chairman said Monday (7 November) during the week-long Youth Fair at Shilpokola Academy organized by the Department of Youth Development, reads a press release.

Khondoker Md Ruhul Amin, Director (Training), Md Abdur Razzque, Director(Finance), MA Akher, Director (Planning) of the Department of Youth Development were present in the programme.

Parvez Tamal also said, NRBC Bank has signed an agreement with the Department of Youth Development to involve youth in the development under which the bank will provide loans to the trained youth on easy terms and at a low interest rate.

New and women entrepreneurs will get priority from the bank.

The fair began with the slogan 'Trained youth, developed country, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh', wherein a number of entrepreneurs and organizations participated.

Multifarious innovations and products of successful entrepreneurs who received training from the Department of Youth Development are showcased in the fair.