NRBC Bank starts partnership banking services at 14 locations

NRBC Bank Limited recently launched its microfinance-based partnership banking services in collaboration with SKS Foundation to provide banking services to the marginalised people of 14 locations in the country.

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal inaugurated the 14 sub-branches as chief guest through video conference on Thursday, said a press release.

Rasel Ahmed Liton, executive director of SKS Foundation, Kazi Md Talha, additional managing director, Harunur Rashid, DMD and CFO, Kabir Ahmed, DMD, Major (retd) Pervez Hossain, head of support services and branches division, Romjan Ali Bhuyan, micro finance department of the Bank joined the ceremony through video conference.

The 14 partnership banking sub-branches are Sabujpara, Andharijhar and Rajarhat (Kurigram), Kaunia (Rangpur), Thana Road and Harindhara (Savar, Dhaka), Mirpur-6 (Dhaka), Islampur and Rasulganj (Lalmonirhat), Tarpan Ghat (Dinajpur), Nekmarad and Ruhiya (Thakurgaon), Chakdhapara and Baburhat (Nilphamari).

The bank's chairman said, NRBC Bank has started partnership banking in order to provide services to the people devoid of banking facilities. This initiative shall be instrumental in creating new employments and promoting entrepreneurs.

During the ceremony, a dua-mahfil was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the bank.

High officials of the bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present in the occasion.