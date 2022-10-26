NRBC Bank offers loans to women entrepreneurs at 5% interest

Banking

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 06:52 pm

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 06:50 pm

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 06:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NRBC Bank is giving 5% loans to women entrepreneurs on easy terms.

The bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jayeeta Foundation for this purpose.

Under this special scheme to raise women as entrepreneurs, maximum loan assistance of up to Tk50 lakh will be provided, said a press release.

The loan will be given from the 'Revolving Capital Support Fund' of 'Jayeeta Foundation' which is formed under the supervision of the Prime Minister under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

Women entrepreneurs can take the loan under their own name and the name of the association. These loan facilities will be provided with or without collateral.

The MoU was officially signed by Afroza Khan, managing director of Jayeeta Foundation and Golam Awlia, managing director and CEO of NRBC Bank in the conference room of Jayeeta Foundation while Shahidul Islam, additional secretary and project director of Joyeeta Tower Nirman Project presided over the ceremony. 

Harunur Rashid, deputy managing director and CFO of NRBC Bank, Harunur Rashid, head of SME and Agriculture Credit Department and Suraiya Rahman, manager of Dhanmondi Women's Branch and others were present in the event.

