NRBC Bank observes National Mourning Day

NRBC Bank Ltd observed the 46th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

On Monday, NRBC Bank, Bangabandhu Parishad USA and Bangabandhu Parishad Russia have jointly hosted the programme.

S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of the Bank and General Secretary of Bangabandhu Parishad Russia presided over the programme through a virtual platform. Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Vice Chairman of the Bank and President of Bangabandhu Parishad Russia, Mohammed Manzurul Islam, reputed media personnel and Sponsor Shareholder, Kamrul Ahsan, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Russia, Dr Nuran Nabi, Writer, Scientist, Freedom Fighter and Sponsor of the bank, Mohammed Ali Chowdhury, Sponsor of NRBC bank and Jahangir Kabir Nanok, Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League, joined the event through video conference.

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal said, "Bangladesh achieved independence through the visionary leadership Bangabandhu. The country was progressing in the right direction under his leadership. But his political and economical vision got hindered by some derailed Bangladeshi. Though his vision could never be stopped even after his death. Bangladesh is still advancing following Bangabandhu's footsteps and his legendary vision. Our only aspiration is our future generation who will lead Bangladesh on the principles of the Father of the Nation. In the same way, NRBC Bank is working alongside the government for the economical development of the rural and poor people of the country."

Besides, an assortment of food items, 46 Wheel Chairs for disabled people, scholarships for 46 poor meritorious students, cash assistance of Tk 2000 to 10,000 helpless people, Tk 50,000 was provided among 46 helpless and distressed people, and 46,000 trees have been planted to commemorate this day of sadness.