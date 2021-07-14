NRBC Bank launches service at 5 districts

Banking

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 04:40 pm

NRBC Bank launches service at 5 districts

Chairman of the Bank, SM Parvez Tamal inaugurated the 5 sub-branches as the Chief Guest

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 04:40 pm
NRBC Bank launches service at 5 districts

NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Limited has recently launched its services at Satkhira, Sherpur (Bogra), Chatmohar (Pabna), Saturia (Manikganj), Sreepur (Ashulia). 

Chairman of the Bank, SM Parvez Tamal inaugurated the 5 sub-branches as the Chief Guest through video conference on Wednesday, said a press release. 

AM Saidur Rahman, Director and Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO, Md Mozammel Hossain, Company Secretary, Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain, Head of support service and branches division joined the ceremony.

High officials of the Bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were also present on the occasion. 

 

