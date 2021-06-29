NRBC Bank launches ‘Planet’ quarterly

NRBC Bank has published Planet, a quarterly publication on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Golden Jubilee of Independence.

Chairman of the Bank SM Parvez Tamal unveiled the 1st edition of the publication, which contains Financial, banking, business, technology and cultural related write-ups, said a press release.

All directors, Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia and high officials of the bank attended the ceremony through virtual platform.

Chairman of Standing committee on ministry of Commerce Tofail Ahmed MP, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim MP, Awami League Presidium and Sponsor shareholder of NRBC Bank freedom fighter Ekushy Padak-winner Dr Nurunnabi has written for this publication.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Ex president of FBCCI, Ali Reza Iftekhar, Chairman of Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) has given their valuable message in this publication.

Planet has been published by the Communication Division which will be accessible on the website of the bank.