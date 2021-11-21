NRBC Bank launches Habiganj branch, Muladi sub-branch

NRBC Bank Limited has launched its 88th branch at Habiganj and Muladi Sub-branch in Barisal.

Habiganj Municipality Mayor Ataur Rahman Salim and MP of Barisal - 3 Constituency Golam Kibria Tipu inaugurated the Habiganj branch and the Muladi Sub-branch respectively as chief guests on 18 November, said a press release.

Muladi Upazila UNO Nur Mohammad Hussaini was present at the inaugural ceremony of the Habiganj branch as a special guest.

Golam Awlia, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the inaugural ceremony of the Muladi sub-branch.

High officials of the bank and distinguished clients, businessmen and local elites were present on both occasions.