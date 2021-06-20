NRBC Bank launches four sub-brunches

Banking

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 05:42 pm

Related News

NRBC Bank launches four sub-brunches

Chairman of the bank SM Parvez Tamal inaugurated those sub-branches as chief guest through video conference on Sunday

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 05:42 pm
NRBC Bank launches four sub-brunches

With state-of-the-art banking facilities, NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Limited launched four sub-branches in Muktagacha of Mymensingh, Hossainpur of Kishoreganj, Rupnagar of capital's Mirpur and Chhagalnaiya of Feni.

Chairman of the bank SM Parvez Tamal inaugurated those sub-branches as chief guest through video conference on Sunday, reads a press release.  

Director (admin and finance) of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Alok Chakraborty was connected in the programme through video conference as special guest.

Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harunur Rashid, Company Secretary Md Mozammel Hossain,  Head of Support service and Branches Division Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain attended the programme. 

High officials of the bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the bank.

NRBC Bank / Sub-branch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

6h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident