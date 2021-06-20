NRBC Bank launches four sub-brunches

With state-of-the-art banking facilities, NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Limited launched four sub-branches in Muktagacha of Mymensingh, Hossainpur of Kishoreganj, Rupnagar of capital's Mirpur and Chhagalnaiya of Feni.

Chairman of the bank SM Parvez Tamal inaugurated those sub-branches as chief guest through video conference on Sunday, reads a press release.

Director (admin and finance) of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Alok Chakraborty was connected in the programme through video conference as special guest.

Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harunur Rashid, Company Secretary Md Mozammel Hossain, Head of Support service and Branches Division Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain attended the programme.

High officials of the bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the bank.