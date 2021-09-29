NRBC Bank launches 11 Sub-branches marking PM’s birthday 

NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Limited launched 11 Sub-branches on Wednesday to alleviate poverty and create employment in honour of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of her 75th birthday.

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest through video conference at Gatail (Tangail), Kawla (Dhaka), Paduar Bazar (Cumilla), Gunabati (Feni), Ramu ( Cox's Bazar), Ashkona, Uttar Khan, Adabor and Jamgora, said a press release.

Apart from these branches, Nilfamari and Patharghata (Barguna) Sub branches were inaugurated by Asaduzzaman Nur MP and Sultana Nadira MP respectively.

Golam Awlia, Managing Director & CEO joined the ceremony through video conference.

Parvez Tamal said, "The dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was to built hunger and poverty-free Bangladesh. That dream is being actualised at the hands of his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

The Main goal of the new branches are to make people financially independent, he added.

NRBC Bank provides its banking services through 83 branches and 550 sub-brances. It provides Islamic Banking facilities through its Islamic Banking Window ` Al Amin'.