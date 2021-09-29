NRBC Bank launches 11 Sub-branches marking PM’s birthday 

Banking

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 06:19 pm

Related News

NRBC Bank launches 11 Sub-branches marking PM’s birthday 

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 06:19 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Limited launched 11 Sub-branches on Wednesday to alleviate poverty and create employment in honour of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of her 75th birthday. 

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest through video conference at Gatail (Tangail), Kawla (Dhaka),  Paduar Bazar (Cumilla), Gunabati (Feni), Ramu ( Cox's Bazar), Ashkona, Uttar Khan, Adabor and Jamgora, said a press release. 

Apart from these branches,  Nilfamari and Patharghata (Barguna) Sub branches were inaugurated by Asaduzzaman Nur MP and Sultana Nadira MP respectively. 

Golam Awlia,  Managing Director & CEO joined the ceremony through video conference.

Parvez Tamal said, "The dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was to built hunger and poverty-free Bangladesh. That dream is being actualised at the hands of his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina." 

The Main goal of the new branches are to make people financially independent, he added.  

NRBC Bank provides its banking services through 83 branches and 550 sub-brances. It provides Islamic Banking facilities through its Islamic Banking Window ` Al Amin'.

NRBC Bank

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel