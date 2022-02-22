NRBC Bank honours heroes of the language movement

NRBC Bank has honoured the heroes of language movement with crests on the occasion of International Mother Language Day and Martyr's Day.

SM Parvez Tamal, chairman of the bank, joined the programme virtually as the crests and uttorio (scarf) were handed over to the recipients through respective branches of the bank, said a press release on Tuesday (22 February).

Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, vice chairman, and Mohammad Ali Chowdhury Mamun, shareholder of the bank also attended the programme virtually.

The eight language heroes who were honoured from Kishoreganj are Late President Alhaz Md Zillur Rahman, Language heroes Roushon Ara Choudhury and AMN Faruk Choudhury from Dhaka, Late Abdul Matin, Late Humayun Bari Molla, Late Abu Saed, Late Abdul Halim Molla, Alhaz Md Jahirul Haque and Abu Khaled Pathan.

Alhaz Md Jahirul Haque and Abu Khaled Pathan received their crests attending the function physically while sons and grandsons of others received crests and other gifts. Language Heroes Md Azizar Rahman received crests from Joypurhat and Moukbul Hossain Khan from Gafargaon, Mymensingh.

Nazmul Hasan Papon, son of Late President Alhaz Md Zillur Rahman and member of the parliament Kishoreganj-6, received crests on behalf his father.

Chairman of the bank SM Pavez Tamal said, "The struggle for the independence of our country started with the Language Movement of 1952. The ultimate outcome of the Language Movement is the most precious independence of our motherland which was achieved through blood-shed. These people are the real heroes of our history. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the leader of these heroes. NRBC Bank is making an endeavour to project the real history of the nation in front of the young and future generation of our country."