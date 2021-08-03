NRBC Bank Harirampur Branch distributes foods among destitute people

The employees of Harirampur Branch of NRBC Bank has distributed food aid to the destitute people.

They have distributed these food items to unemployed, destitute, and helpless people due to coronavirus pandemic, reads a press release on Tuesday.

They distributed rice, pulse, potato, oil, and other food items among 100 families from their own salary and bonus.

Recognised as a ` Humanitarian Bank', NRBC Bank has been distributing health items including setting up a virtual health desk to serve mass people since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.