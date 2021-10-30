NRBC Bank donates blankets to PM's relief fund

NRB Commercial Bank Ltd (NRBC Bank) donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to distribute among the underprivileged people during the upcoming winter.

Chairman of NRBC Bank SM Parvez Tamal handed over the blankets to the Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Dr Ahmad Kaikaus on 28 October, said a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the programme from her official residence.

Director and Chairman of the executive committee of the bank Mohammed Adnan Imam, FCCA, was present on the occasion.