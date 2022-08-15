NRBC Bank disburses micro-loans to mark National Mourning Day

Banking

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

NRBC Bank disburses micro-loans to mark National Mourning Day

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 08:59 pm

NRBC Bank conducted a special programme to create new entrepreneurs on the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day with the aim of economic liberation of the marginalised people of the village.

In order to make the people of rural Bengal economically self-reliant, the bank disbursed micro-loans among 2,200 new entrepreneurs on easy terms on Monday (15 August), reads a press release.

Family members of freedom fighters, widows, divorced women, new women entrepreneurs, helpless poor people, disabled people of various levels including low income people have received this investment support through 174 branches and sub-branches of 16 districts of the northern region.

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal distributed loans to entrepreneurs as the chief guest online.

NRBC Managing Director Golam Auliya, Deputy Managing Director and CFO Harunur Rashid, Head of Microfinance Unit Razman Ali Bhuiyan and senior officials of the bank were involved in the event. 

SKS Foundation Chief Executive Russell Ahmed Litton presided over the event.

NRBC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

4h | Supplement
The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

7h | Supplement
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina and his grandson Sajeeb Wazed at his Dhanmondi residence. Photo: Achieve

The darkest night of 15 August

9h | Supplement
As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

10h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

20m | Videos
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader

45m | Videos
How is Bangladesh benefited from receiving India's daily import quota?

How is Bangladesh benefited from receiving India's daily import quota?

1h | Videos
Britons consider life without pets as living costs soar

Britons consider life without pets as living costs soar

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador