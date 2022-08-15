NRBC Bank disburses micro-loans to mark National Mourning Day

NRBC Bank conducted a special programme to create new entrepreneurs on the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day with the aim of economic liberation of the marginalised people of the village.

In order to make the people of rural Bengal economically self-reliant, the bank disbursed micro-loans among 2,200 new entrepreneurs on easy terms on Monday (15 August), reads a press release.

Family members of freedom fighters, widows, divorced women, new women entrepreneurs, helpless poor people, disabled people of various levels including low income people have received this investment support through 174 branches and sub-branches of 16 districts of the northern region.

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal distributed loans to entrepreneurs as the chief guest online.

NRBC Managing Director Golam Auliya, Deputy Managing Director and CFO Harunur Rashid, Head of Microfinance Unit Razman Ali Bhuiyan and senior officials of the bank were involved in the event.

SKS Foundation Chief Executive Russell Ahmed Litton presided over the event.