NRBC Bank crosses deposit milestone of 100 billions

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 07:24 pm

NRBC Bank crosses deposit milestone of 100 billions

NRBC Bank Limited, a bank of the NRBs, has now become a bank with a deposit of Tk100 billions.  

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the deposit of the bank crossed this milestone on 30 June.

Presently, the bank's deposits stands at Tk.10577 crore on 30 June, 2021  which was Tk.7982 crore last year on 30 June 2020. 

The bank's deposit was Tk 6359 crore and Tk5079 crore in 2019 and 2018 respectively. The deposit growth of the bank was recorded at 32.52 % in comparison to the same period of the previous year.

According to bank statistics, Bank has experienced the highest growth in June, 2021, which was 25.52 % in 2020 and 25.20 % in June 2019.

Mr SM Parvez Tamal, Chairman of Board of directors of NRBC Bank, said, "Despite the pandemic, we have tried to give 24/7 service to our valued clients. During the lockdown, we've kept our branches open with our efficient workforce ensuring proper Covid protocol. That is why our deposit has increased to a great amount and this is definitely a reflection of trust of clients on our bank".

Besides record deposit growth, the bank has also experienced higher growth of loan and advances. Total loan disbursement grew by Tk. 2170 Crore or nearly 34 % on June, 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Disbursement of total credit rose to Tk8605 crore during the June 2021 period from Tk 6435 crore in the same period of last year, according to the statement. The total credit disbursement was Tk 5501 crore in June 2019 and Tk 4401 crore same period of 2018.

Mr Golam Awlia, managing director & CEO of the bank said, "The main aim of NRBC Bank is to provide banking service to our clients giving utmost priority to their necessity. We have introduced different technology-based services for this reason."

"Proper security of mass people's money is being ensured. We have given priority on disbursing loans and advances beside collections of deposits during this period," the official added.

