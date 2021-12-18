NRBC Bank Chairman Parvez Tamal receives CIP award

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal has been awarded the Commercially Important Person (CIP) award for his outstanding contributions to the country's economy.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad handed over the prize at a function held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center Saturday, reads a press release.

Parvez Tamal had achieved the title of the Highest Remittance Sender among the remitters through proper channels in 2019 in the NRB Category.

Parvez Tamal has been serving the bank as its chairman since December 2017.