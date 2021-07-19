NRB Bank suspends card transactions with Evaly, 9 online merchants

Banking

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 09:29 pm

Related News

NRB Bank suspends card transactions with Evaly, 9 online merchants

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 09:29 pm
NRB Bank suspends card transactions with Evaly, 9 online merchants

After a number of leading banks and a mobile banking service, now NRB Bank has temporarily suspended the use of their cards for transactions with 10 e-commerce sites, including Evaly. 

The other sites are: Alesha Mart, Dhamaka, E-orange, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Qcoom, Boom Boom, AdyanMart and Needs.

In a message, sent to the clients, the bank said, "Dear CM, due to unavoidable situation NRB Bank Card transactions are cancelled with immediate effect for the listed merchants mentioned."

On the heels of a report published on 22 June by The Business Standard based on the central bank's report on Evaly, a number of banks, including Dhaka Bank, Bank Asia and Brac Bank, suspended the use of their debit, credit and prepaid cards for online transactions with 10 e-commerce companies.

Commerce Ministry asks Evaly how it will clear its liabilities

Besides, bKash on Saturday suspended its payment services with 10 online merchants, including Evaly, citing protection of customers' interest as a cause.

The other merchants are Alesha Mart, Dhamaka Shopping, E-orange, Sirajgonj Shop, Aladinerprodip, Qcoom, BoomBoom Shopping, Adyan Mart, and Needs.

Recently, a Dhaka court has imposed a travel ban on Rassel, the managing director of Evaly, and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, from travelling abroad amid an ongoing probe into charges of embezzlement against the e-commerce company.

Meanwhile, the commerce ministry today sent a letter to Evaly, asking them to explain how the company will meet its current liabilities to customers and merchants.

The e-commerce platform has been given time till 1 August to send a written explanation to the ministry secretary on why legal action should not taken against it to secure the interest of  customers and merchants, and put a stop to a negative impact on the e-commerce industry.

Economy / Top News / Corporates

Evaly / NRB Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses