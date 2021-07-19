NRB Bank suspends card transactions with Evaly, 9 online merchants

After a number of leading banks and a mobile banking service, now NRB Bank has temporarily suspended the use of their cards for transactions with 10 e-commerce sites, including Evaly.

The other sites are: Alesha Mart, Dhamaka, E-orange, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Qcoom, Boom Boom, AdyanMart and Needs.

In a message, sent to the clients, the bank said, "Dear CM, due to unavoidable situation NRB Bank Card transactions are cancelled with immediate effect for the listed merchants mentioned."

On the heels of a report published on 22 June by The Business Standard based on the central bank's report on Evaly, a number of banks, including Dhaka Bank, Bank Asia and Brac Bank, suspended the use of their debit, credit and prepaid cards for online transactions with 10 e-commerce companies.

Besides, bKash on Saturday suspended its payment services with 10 online merchants, including Evaly, citing protection of customers' interest as a cause.

The other merchants are Alesha Mart, Dhamaka Shopping, E-orange, Sirajgonj Shop, Aladinerprodip, Qcoom, BoomBoom Shopping, Adyan Mart, and Needs.

Recently, a Dhaka court has imposed a travel ban on Rassel, the managing director of Evaly, and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, from travelling abroad amid an ongoing probe into charges of embezzlement against the e-commerce company.

Meanwhile, the commerce ministry today sent a letter to Evaly, asking them to explain how the company will meet its current liabilities to customers and merchants.

The e-commerce platform has been given time till 1 August to send a written explanation to the ministry secretary on why legal action should not taken against it to secure the interest of customers and merchants, and put a stop to a negative impact on the e-commerce industry.