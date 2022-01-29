NRB Bank holds Annual Managers’ Conference-2022

Banking

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 05:57 pm

Related News

NRB Bank holds Annual Managers’ Conference-2022

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 05:57 pm

NRB Bank Limited held its Annual Managers' Conference 2022 on Saturday.

The conference was held at the Corporate Head Office in Gulshan with the slogan 'Together Towards A Better Future', reads a press release.

The bank's Chairman Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman inaugurated the conference as chief guest while Mamoon Mahmood Shah presided over the meeting. 

NRB Vice Chairmen Tateyama Kabir and Mohammed Jamil Iqbal, Executive Committee Chairman Ali Ahmed, Audit Committee Chairman Motior Rahman, Risk Management Committee Chairman Khandakar Ruhul Amin, Advisor Mukhter Hossain, senior management team, all branch managers along with their respective team members, divisional heads were also present on the occasion.  

The conference evaluated the performance of the last year and adopted necessary strategies and action plans to achieve the target for the year 2022.

NRB Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3h | Interviews
NZXT is challenging the idea that Windows-based desktops cannot look as good as Macs. Photo: Bloomberg

NZXT is using Apple’s playbook to reinvent PC design

4h | Panorama
Male and female (top) Cotton Pygmy-goose. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cotton Pygmy-goose: Will we soon see no ‘Bali-Hash’ in Bangladesh!

6h | Panorama
Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

36m | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP