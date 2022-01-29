NRB Bank holds Annual Managers’ Conference-2022

NRB Bank Limited held its Annual Managers' Conference 2022 on Saturday.

The conference was held at the Corporate Head Office in Gulshan with the slogan 'Together Towards A Better Future', reads a press release.

The bank's Chairman Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman inaugurated the conference as chief guest while Mamoon Mahmood Shah presided over the meeting.

NRB Vice Chairmen Tateyama Kabir and Mohammed Jamil Iqbal, Executive Committee Chairman Ali Ahmed, Audit Committee Chairman Motior Rahman, Risk Management Committee Chairman Khandakar Ruhul Amin, Advisor Mukhter Hossain, senior management team, all branch managers along with their respective team members, divisional heads were also present on the occasion.

The conference evaluated the performance of the last year and adopted necessary strategies and action plans to achieve the target for the year 2022.