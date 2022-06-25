NRB Bank distributes relief items to flood affected people in Sylhet region

Banking

NRB Bank distributed relief items among the flood affected people in the Sylhet region. 

As instructed by the bank's Chairman Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman on behalf of Management Cluster Head of the Sylhet region, respective officials of the bank started distributing relief items in different parts of Sylhet from last Thursday ( 23 June), reads a press release.

In addition, the bank officials have donated their one day's salary to stand by the flood affected people.

 

NRB Bank

