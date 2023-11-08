Now vice chairman Yousuf Abdullah leaves Islami Bank

Banking

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 04:25 pm

Related News

Now vice chairman Yousuf Abdullah leaves Islami Bank

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Now vice chairman Yousuf Abdullah leaves Islami Bank

Islami Bank's Vice Chairman Yousuf Abdullah Al-Rajhi left the bank in October, following the withdrawal of his nominator Al-Rajhi Co for Industry and Trade KSA from the bank's board of directors.

The bank has appointed Tanveer Ahmad as the vice chairman of the board. He initially joined the bank's board as a nominated director by Paradise International Limited. 

This information has been confirmed by the bank's monthly shareholding statement, which is available on its website.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Saudi Arabia-based Al-Rajhi Co also sold out its holding in the bank.

Now IDB pulls out of Islami Bank directorship

Al-Rajhi Co had 9.93% or 15.99 crore shares and Yousuf Abdullah Al-Rajhi had 99,935 shares in the bank.

Besides, Islami Bank's former director Saudi Arabia resident Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al-Rajhi sold his entire holdings of 12.21 crore shares in October.

As a result, the foreign holdings of the bank came down to 8.26% in October from 26.59% in September.

Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates based BTA Finance Limited has joined the Islami Bank's board and nominated Yousuf Abdullah Al-Rajhi as a director.

Islami Bank sees big changes as Saudi company withdraws directorship

BTA Finance has bought 4.95% shares of the bank through block market on the Dhaka bourse.

In September, the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), a multilateral development finance institution focused on Islamic finance, withdrew its directorship from Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited.

As of 31 October, sponsors and directors hold 35.89% shares of Islami Bank, which was 40.88% a month ago. Local sponsors and directors hold 30.93% shares of the bank and foreign directors have 4.95% shares. 
 

Top News

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) / Vice Chairman / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

1h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

5h | Panorama
Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

Now | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

1h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

3h | TBS Career
The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

19h | TBS World