Not repaying bank loans has become new business model in Bangladesh: Dr Saleh Uddin

Banking

UNB
11 June, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 10:02 am

Related News

Not repaying bank loans has become new business model in Bangladesh: Dr Saleh Uddin

"You take a loan from the bank and don’t pay it back. This model of defaulted loans has now become a business model," said Saleh Uddin

UNB
11 June, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 10:02 am
Salehuddin Ahmed. Sketch: TBS
Salehuddin Ahmed. Sketch: TBS

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, stated on Monday (10 June) that not repaying bank loans has now become a new model for the country's economy.

He made the remarks at a discussion titled "Economic Pattern and Proposed Budget 2024-25,' organised by the Editor Council and the Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB).

"You take a loan from the bank and don't pay it back. This model of defaulted loans has now become a business model," said Saleh Uddin.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He criticised the proposed budget for failing to introduce innovative measures to address the ongoing macroeconomic crisis. "The budget has been presented at a challenging time. I don't see anything new in it," he added.

According to him, the figures from the previous budget have merely been adjusted. Although the budget is described as contractionary, the budget deficit suggests otherwise, he noted.

He highlighted that reliance on bank loans to cover the budget deficit has increased, which could adversely affect the private sector. "If the government takes more loans, how will the private sector get loans? And without loans, how will there be employment?" he questioned.

Dr Saleh Uddin also mentioned that the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector would be negatively impacted by the proposed budget. He criticised the 1,285 new projects included in the budget, suggesting that halving them could reduce government debt dependence and the budget deficit. He lamented the lack of solid steps in the policy strategy and philosophy of the budget, which are crucial during this crisis.

The budget should be performance-based, he argued. "Some organisations should be closed if necessary, and some companies need to reduce their workforce. Simply tossing around budget figures is futile," he emphasised.

"Tough steps are needed to resolve the crisis, and they should be transparent, like sunlight. Otherwise, the problem will persist," he added.

Dr. Saleh Uddin also expressed scepticism about controlling inflation through IMF advice, which includes increasing interest rates, a market-based dollar exchange rate, and contractionary monetary policy.

The event also featured speeches by former caretaker government adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, and CPD Executive Director Dr. Fahmida Khatun.

Economy / Top News

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 2D art for mobile game by Tariq Saifullah

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

58m | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Blind Shariful of Chattogram University is now inspiration of everyone

Blind Shariful of Chattogram University is now inspiration of everyone

1h | Videos
Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

12h | Videos
Europe-America caught in the Putin regime

Europe-America caught in the Putin regime

58m | Videos
Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

14h | Videos