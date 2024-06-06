Non-performing loans rise by Tk36,667cr in March quarter

Banking

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 05:58 pm

Related News

Non-performing loans rise by Tk36,667cr in March quarter

According to data from the Bangladesh Bank, at the end of March, NPLs increased to Tk1,82,295 crore, or 11.01% of the total outstanding amount, which is the highest in the country’s banking sector

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 05:58 pm
Non-performing loans rise by Tk36,667cr in March quarter

In this year's March quarter, non-performing loans (NPLs) in the country's banking sector increased by Tk36,667 crore, which is a 25% rise compared to the previous quarter.

According to data from the Bangladesh Bank, at the end of March, NPLs increased to Tk1,82,295 crore, or 11.01% of the total outstanding amount, which is the highest in the country's banking sector.

The banking sector had Tk1,45,633 crore in default loans at the end of December last year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The NPLs stood at 9.00% of the total loans during that period.

According to bankers, bad loans have increased in state-owned banks, therefore increasing in the overall banking sector. During this period, data from state-owned banks showed several customers as defaulters of long-standing loans.

Top News

Non-performing loans (NPLs) / Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

6h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

9h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will be your income tax?

What will be your income tax?

12m | Videos
Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

27m | Videos
Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

47m | Videos
What is in this budget

What is in this budget

1h | Videos