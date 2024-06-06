Non-performing loans rise by Tk36,667cr in March quarter

In this year's March quarter, non-performing loans (NPLs) in the country's banking sector increased by Tk36,667 crore, which is a 25% rise compared to the previous quarter.

According to data from the Bangladesh Bank, at the end of March, NPLs increased to Tk1,82,295 crore, or 11.01% of the total outstanding amount, which is the highest in the country's banking sector.

The banking sector had Tk1,45,633 crore in default loans at the end of December last year.

The NPLs stood at 9.00% of the total loans during that period.

According to bankers, bad loans have increased in state-owned banks, therefore increasing in the overall banking sector. During this period, data from state-owned banks showed several customers as defaulters of long-standing loans.