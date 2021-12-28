No more loan moratorium for large borrowers

Banking

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 10:03 pm

Related News

No more loan moratorium for large borrowers

However, CMSMEs can avail the facility by paying only 15% until June next year

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 10:03 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

The Bangladesh Bank has decided not to extend the loan moratorium facility for large borrowers any longer as the economy is bouncing back from the Covid-19-induced fallouts.

The central bank in a meeting with the managing directors of scheduled banks on Tuesday came up with the decision, officials familiar with the matter said.

"Scheduled banks have been failing to realise loans for a long time amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the Covid-19 situation has normalised and economic activities have resumed. In such a situation, we decided not to provide the moratorium facility anymore for large borrowers so that the banks can grow up further," Serajul Islam, executive director at the Bangladesh Bank, told The Business Standard.

"However, cottage, micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (CMSMEs) can avail the moratorium facility by paying only 15% of their loans until June next," he said, adding that they would issue a notice in this regard soon.

The central bank in mid-2020 provided the loan moratorium facility – allowing the borrowers a grace period for loan repayment – as the pandemic took a toll on businesses. It later extended the facility in several phases to December 2021. However, in January this year, the borrowers were ordered to pay at least 25% of their total loans and the rule continued till this month.

Subsequently, the Bangladesh Bank on 14 December provided a mega discount for banks, allowing them to show unrealised interest incomes as profits.

Soon after the notice, the country's apex trade body Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries sent a letter to the Bangladesh Bank and requested it to extend the moratorium facility for further 6 months (until June 2022) without any condition so that the large borrowers' loans cannot be classified.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin in the letter said the extension would help them revive as well as the economy recover.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir presided over the meeting in which other senior officials were also present. In the event, a total of 13 banks, and four non-bank financial institutions have been recognised for their achievement in disbursing stimulus packages to CMSMEs.

The awardees are United Commercial Bank, Brac Bank, Agrani Bank, Uttara Bank, Premier Bank, Bank Asia, Mutual Trust Bank, Eastern Bank, Prime Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Bank, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, IDLC Finance, LankaBangla Finance, IPDC Finance, and United Finance.

The BB governor instructed all the lenders to enhance their efforts to disburse loans to the CMSMEs under the stimulus package announced by  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Economy / Top News

Banking / loan / Loan Defaulting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

12h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

11h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

12h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

47m | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

52m | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

52m | Videos
Man in Heels

Man in Heels

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one