No liquidity crisis, Tk5,585cr support provided to 7 banks: Cenbank 

Banking

UNB
06 November, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 05:36 pm

Related News

No liquidity crisis, Tk5,585cr support provided to 7 banks: Cenbank 

Central Bank urges public to avoid unnecessary withdrawals

UNB
06 November, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 05:36 pm
File photo of Bangladesh Bank/BSS
File photo of Bangladesh Bank/BSS

Bangladesh Bank has assured the public that there is no liquidity crisis in the banking sector, emphasising that depositors' funds remain secure. 

At a press briefing held today (6 November) at the central bank headquarters, Husneara Shikha, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, acknowledged that while a few branches have faced difficulties meeting unusual cash demands, the overall banking sector remains stable.

Bangladesh Bank facilitated a liquidity infusion of Tk5,585 crore through a mechanism in which 10 financially robust banks lent funds to seven weaker banks under a guarantee from the central bank.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

All deposited money in banks is guaranteed, and there is no reason to panic or make unnecessary withdrawals, the Bangladesh Bank spokesperson said, urging the public to remain calm.

She noted that banks, including those with strong financial standings, cannot immediately return large sums of deposit money, as much of these funds are tied up in term loans and investments.

The Bangladesh Bank spokesperson encouraged depositors to withdraw funds gradually according to their needs, rather than reacting to unfounded fears.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Liquidity crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

41m | Videos
What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

3h | Videos