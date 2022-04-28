No limit for intra-bank internet money transfer 

The Bangladesh Bank has lifted the limit on money transfer from one account to another of the same bank using online or internet banking.

Banks will set their own limits based on their own risks and transaction profile of the customers.

The conditions for maximum daily transactions of the Internet Banking Fund Transfer (IBFT) service using National Payment Switch Bangladesh (NPSB) have also been lifted.

From now on, customers will be able to transfer funds using the fund transfer service as many times as they wish a day. However, the maximum daily transaction limit will remain unchanged at Tk10 lakh for individuals and Tk25 lakh for institutions. Besides, the maximum limit of each transaction remains unchanged at Tk3 lakh for individuals and Tk10 lakh for institutions.

In addition, from now on, money can be transferred from one bank account to another for payment or collection of goods and services, utility bills, credit card bills, etc through the online or internet banking system.

A circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank on Thursday directed the banks to implement the instructions immediately.

According to the central bank, payment of e-commerce products or services through online banking transactions using online banking is becoming more and more popular day by day. As a result, there is a need to redefine the limits of money transfer through online or internet banking in order to make such transactions easier and safer.

However, the circular also said that banks would ensure compliance with the money laundering prevention act and previous guidelines on online money transfers.