No central bank official involved in recent bank recruitment irregularities: BB

The Bangladesh Bank on Thursday said none of its officials was involved in the irregularities in five state-owned banks' officer recruitment examinations held recently.

Moreover, it raised questions about the media roles over the incident.

The Department of Communications and Publications of the bank issued a press release in this regard, in which it said the reports published by several media outlets over the issue were not true and objective.

"Circulating defamatory information against a deputy governor without mentioning his name was baseless," it said, and suggested the media outlets cross-check the information from the spokesperson of the central bank in such cases.

The release said the law enforcement agencies are working to identify the culprits behind the crime.

Although the Bangladesh Bank has protested the news over the irregularities, it already cancelled the examination result and blacklisted the exam organiser – Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology.

On 6 November, the AUST organised the recruitment examination of five state-owned banks. Several pictures of the answers to the exam questions had gone viral on social media before the exam ended. Initially, the Bangladesh Bank ignored the complaints without any immediate inquiry.

Later, it cancelled the examination after several media outlets had reported on it.

Meanwhile, the central bank temporarily suspended two of its officials – Joint Director Abdullah Al Mabud and Md Almas Ali – on 13 June this year over irregularities in another recruitment exam. Administrative proceedings would be taken if they are identified guilty, it said.