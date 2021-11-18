No central bank official involved in recent bank recruitment irregularities: BB

Banking

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 10:30 pm

No central bank official involved in recent bank recruitment irregularities: BB

It also raised questions about the media roles over the incident

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 10:30 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Bank on Thursday said none of its officials was involved in the irregularities in five state-owned banks' officer recruitment examinations held recently.

Moreover, it raised questions about the media roles over the incident.

The Department of Communications and Publications of the bank issued a press release in this regard, in which it said the reports published by several media outlets over the issue were not true and objective. 

"Circulating defamatory information against a deputy governor without mentioning his name was baseless," it said, and suggested the media outlets cross-check the information from the spokesperson of the central bank in such cases.

The release said the law enforcement agencies are working to identify the culprits behind the crime.

Although the Bangladesh Bank has protested the news over the irregularities, it already cancelled the examination result and blacklisted the exam organiser – Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology.

On 6 November, the AUST organised the recruitment examination of five state-owned banks. Several pictures of the answers to the exam questions had gone viral on social media before the exam ended. Initially, the Bangladesh Bank ignored the complaints without any immediate inquiry.

Later, it cancelled the examination after several media outlets had reported on it.

Meanwhile, the central bank temporarily suspended two of its officials – Joint Director Abdullah Al Mabud and Md Almas Ali – on 13 June this year over irregularities in another recruitment exam. Administrative proceedings would be taken if they are identified guilty, it said.

Economy / Top News

Recruitment exams

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

4h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

4h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

4h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka