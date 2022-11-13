No liquidity crisis, people's money safe: Central bank

People's deposits are safe in banks across the country, the Bangladesh Bank said on Sunday (13 November).

"There is no liquidity crisis in banks," the Bangladesh Bank said in an urgent press release.

The central bank said conspiratorial information was being disseminated on various social media provoking people to withdraw their deposits from banks.

Cautioning people against such misinformation, the Bangladesh Bank assured that the country's banking system is in a robust state.

The central bank also pointed out that in 51 years since Bangladesh's independence, there has been no such incident of bank closure, expressing hope that such a crisis will not arise in the future.