NID no longer mandatory for investing on US dollar bonds

The obligation to submit national identity (NID) card has been waived for investing in the US Dollar Premium Bonds and the US Dollar Investment Bonds.

From now on, interested Bangladesh expatriates can invest on these bonds with their passport numbers only, according to an instruction issued by the Finance Division on Monday.

"Passport number can be used as a unique identification number in the case of US Dollar Premium Bonds and US Dollar Investment Bonds if the investor does not have his national identity card. From now on, NID will not be mandatory there," it reads.

Earlier, the expatriates had to face many problems as national identity card was required for investing in these bonds. Many expatriates failed to invest because they did not have national identity cards.