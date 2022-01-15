Newly elected ABB leaders call on Bangladesh Bank Governor

ABB led by its newly elected Chairman Selim R. F. Hussain made a courtesy call on Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A delegation of Association of Bankers Bangladesh Limited (ABB) led by its newly elected Chairman Selim R. F. Hussain made a courtesy call on Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir on 12 January 2022 at Bangladesh Bank Head Office in Dhaka.

According to a press release, ABB Secretary-General Khondoker Rashed Maqsood and the newly elected Members of the Board of Governors for the year 2022-2023 were also present. 

