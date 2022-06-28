New notes worth Tk25,000cr to be issued ahead of Eid-ul-Azha 

Bangladesh Bank will issue new notes worth Tk25,000 crore on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The new notes will be available from Wednesday (29 June) for anyone to exchange with equivalent old notes, said Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Serajul Islam.

According to the Central Bank, new notes will be exchanged among the public from 29 June to 7 July (except on weekly and public holidays) through the counters of various branches of the Bangladesh Bank.

In addition, new notes of Tk10, Tk20 and Tk100 will be exchanged from 40 branches of various commercial banks in Dhaka city in a special package during the said period.

Bangladesh Bank has allocated Tk1.6 crore for each branch.

