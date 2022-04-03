NCC Bank signs remittance disbursement agreement with Rakub

NCC Bank Limited has signed a foreign remittance disbursement agreement with Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (Rakub) for prompt and safe remittance services for Bangladeshi expatriates on Thursday (31 March).

Under this agreement, all 383 branches of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank will be able to disburse inward foreign remittance received from different parts of the world through NCC Bank, said a press release on Sunday (3 April).

In the presence of Md Raisul Alam Mondal, former senior secretary and chairman of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank Ltd, and Md Abdul Mannan, managing director of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, deputy managing director, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and head of Operations, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP & CIO, Md Mahfuzur Rahman, SVP & head of Remittance & NRB Services of NCC Bank Ltd, Md Abul Kalam, DGM, ICT Department, and Md Lutfar Rahman, AGM, Dhaka Corporate Branch of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank along with other senior executives of both the organisations were present on the occasion.

According to the media release, NCC Bank disburses foreign remittance 125 branches 6 upa-shakhas along with 900 branches of TMSS, 256 branches of Karmasangsthan Bank, 250 branches of Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank and 89 branches of Probashi Kallyan Bank received from Bangladeshi expatriates working across the globe.