NCC Bank receives 'Remittance Award-2022'

NCC Bank has received the prestigious "Remittance Award-2022" from the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi for excellent contribution in remittance services.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen handed the NCC Bank Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid on 5 February.

The award was given at the inaugural ceremony of "World Conference Series-2022" titled "Branding Bangladesh" held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.

Dr Mashiur Rahman; economic affairs adviser to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, MS Shekil Chowdhury; Chairman of Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi along with other high officials were also present on the occasion.

NCC Bank Limited has been extending foreign remittance services to the beneficiaries through its 125 Branches & six sub-branches along with almost 5,000 outlets of its affiliates & sub-agents in the safest, quickest and easiest way to the remote areas of the country.