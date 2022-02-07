NCC Bank receives 'Remittance Award-2022'

Banking

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 12:00 pm

Related News

NCC Bank receives 'Remittance Award-2022'

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank has received the prestigious "Remittance Award-2022" from the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi for excellent contribution in remittance services.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen handed the NCC Bank Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid on 5 February.

The award was given at the inaugural ceremony of "World Conference Series-2022" titled "Branding Bangladesh" held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.

Dr Mashiur Rahman; economic affairs adviser to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, MS Shekil Chowdhury; Chairman of Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi along with other high officials were also present on the occasion.

NCC Bank Limited has been extending foreign remittance services to the beneficiaries through its 125 Branches & six sub-branches along with almost 5,000 outlets of its affiliates & sub-agents in the safest, quickest and easiest way to the remote areas of the country.

NCC Bank / remittance / Remittance Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

2h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

2h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

17h | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

18h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

18h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places