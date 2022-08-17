NCC Bank observes National Mourning Day

Banking

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 08:47 pm

NCC Bank observed the 47th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day. 

The bank recently organized discussion meeting & Dua Mahfil along with ‍paying tribute with bouquet of flowers on Bangabandhu's portrait at the Head Office Mujib Corner, read a media release.

Members of the Board of Directors of the Bank have also paid homage with bouquet of flowers on Bangabandhu's portrait.

Director & former Chairman Md. Abdul Awal, Director & former Chairman Abdus Salam, Former Chairman & Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz, Director & former Vice Chairman Sohela Hossain, Director & former Chairman Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, Director & former Vice Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader, Director Md. Moinuddin, Independent Director & Chairman of the Audit Committee Nurul Islam Chowdhury and Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid of NCC Bank along with member of the Senior Management Team (SMT) and all Divisional Head of Head Office participated in the discussions & Dua Mahfil.

During the discussions, speakers discussed biography of Bangabandhu, his struggle & sacrifice towards establishing Independent Nation, his view towards economic growth, experiences of those who were close in contact with him, as well as contributions of Bangabandhu & his family in building up the nation were also highlighted.

Head Office & all Branches & Sub Branches displayed banners with inception Tribute to Father of the Nation while all employees of all levels carried black ribbon.

National Flag was hoisted half-mast at Head Office premises and digital advertisements were also displayed at Bank's Website & Social Media.

Besides, as part of month long program NCC Bank has taken various initiative like tree plantation activities, helping poor & distress people and so on.

NCC Bank / National Mourning Day

