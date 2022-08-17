NCC Bank observes National Mourning Day
NCC Bank observed the 47th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.
The bank recently organized discussion meeting & Dua Mahfil along with paying tribute with bouquet of flowers on Bangabandhu's portrait at the Head Office Mujib Corner, read a media release.
Members of the Board of Directors of the Bank have also paid homage with bouquet of flowers on Bangabandhu's portrait.
Director & former Chairman Md. Abdul Awal, Director & former Chairman Abdus Salam, Former Chairman & Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz, Director & former Vice Chairman Sohela Hossain, Director & former Chairman Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, Director & former Vice Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader, Director Md. Moinuddin, Independent Director & Chairman of the Audit Committee Nurul Islam Chowdhury and Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid of NCC Bank along with member of the Senior Management Team (SMT) and all Divisional Head of Head Office participated in the discussions & Dua Mahfil.
During the discussions, speakers discussed biography of Bangabandhu, his struggle & sacrifice towards establishing Independent Nation, his view towards economic growth, experiences of those who were close in contact with him, as well as contributions of Bangabandhu & his family in building up the nation were also highlighted.
Head Office & all Branches & Sub Branches displayed banners with inception Tribute to Father of the Nation while all employees of all levels carried black ribbon.
National Flag was hoisted half-mast at Head Office premises and digital advertisements were also displayed at Bank's Website & Social Media.
Besides, as part of month long program NCC Bank has taken various initiative like tree plantation activities, helping poor & distress people and so on.