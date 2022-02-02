NCC Bank Ltd inaugurates country's first innovation centre for banking

NCC Bank Ltd inaugurated the country's first innovation centre and digital onboarding service for banking services on Tuesday.

Chairman of the bank Md Abul Bashar inaugurated the innovation centre at the bank's head office premises, said a press release.

Chairman Md Abul Bashar said, "The innovation centre is a proven concept aimed at delivering digital banking services to the customers efficiently which is observed in many developed countries.

"NCC Bank is committed to providing the best and technology-based innovative banking services to meet the needs of the customers in a prompt and secure way.

"We want to encourage the team to come up with innovative ideas and solutions which can enhance, improve and re-imagine the way to serve clients and do banking. This launching is in line with our commitment to support the government's vision of Digital Bangladesh.

Managing director & CEO of the bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, deputy managing director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, senior executive vice president & CIO Mohammed Anisur Rahman along with other members of the senior management team were also present on the occasion.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said, "Rapid changes in financial technology are re-shaping the future of banking industry and this centre will help in driving and inspiring a culture of disruption and innovation within NCC Bank Ltd.

This ground-breaking digital innovation centre will deliver digital financial products to help customers avail hassle-free banking from any time anywhere ensuring data security."

He also added that using the digital product "Sanchayee", customers can now open a current or saving account instantly.

SEVP & CIO Mohammed Anisur Rahman said, "In case of project management, creating an environment within the bank is very important for the delivery of projects based on customer demand and priority in Agile and Dev SecOps approach.

"We want to bring all the customers under digital banking services very fast."