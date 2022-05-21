NCC Bank launches 2 new services

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 04:09 pm

NCC Bank launches 2 new services

NCC Bank has launched two new services named "NRB Home Loan" and "Micro ATM" on the occasion of its 29th anniversary. 

Chairman of the bank Abul Bashar inaugurated these new services on Thursday (19 May) at NCC Bank Bhaban in the capital, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Additional Managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Deputy Managing Directors Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, Mahbub Alam and Zakir Anam, Head of Operations  Syed Tofail Ali, CIO Mohammed Anisur Rahman, CFO Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Company Secretary Monirul Alam, EVP & Head of Marketing and Branches Division Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque and SVP & Head of Remittance & NRB Services Md Mahfuzur Rahman along with other officials of concerned divisions were also present on the occasion. 

Abul Bashar said that NCC Bank is committed to providing best services to satisfy all customers. Considering this, they have launched two new services titled "NRB Home Loan" and "Micro ATM".  

He also added that NCC Bank is incorporating various technology based products and services for customer satisfaction and this trend will continue in future as well. 

Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said, NCC Bank is always giving importance to the customers. NCC Bank NRB Home Loan product will be able to meet the growing demand of expatriate Bangladeshis who are remitting their hard earned money as well as to build their fixed assets. In addition, Debit & Credit card customers of NCC Bank will be able to withdraw cash from the Micro ATM (POS) of the designated merchant outlets at low cost. 

 

