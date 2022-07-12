NCC Bank holds first Shari'ah Supervisory Committee meeting 

NCC Bank held the first meeting of its Shari'ah Supervisory Committee recently.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid greeted the Chairman of the Shariah Supervisory Committee Abu Noman Md Rafiqur Rahman with flowers on the occasion, reads a press release.

Chairman of the Bank Abul Bashar was virtually present in the meeting.

Vice Chairman of the Shari'ah Supervisory Committee Fariduddin Ahmed, Members of the Committee Anwar Hosain Molla, Muhammad Obaidullah & Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah and Additional Managing Director of NCC Bank Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Deputy Managing Directors' M Asheq Rahman, Mahbub Alam and Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan along with SEVP & Company Secretary Monirul Alam and SVP & Head of Islamic Banking Abul Quasem Safiullah were also attended the Meeting.

Mentionable that NCC Bank has already started activities for Islamic Banking as per permission of Bangladesh Bank and progress of these activities are discussed in detail in the meeting.