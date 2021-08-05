NCC bank holds 36th annual general meeting

Banking

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 09:28 pm

National Credit and Commerce Bank Ltd (NCC) has approved 15% dividend (7.5% Cash + 7.5% Stock) for the year 2020. 

The approval was given in the bank's 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at virtual platform on Thursday, said a press release. 

Chairman of NCC Bank SM Abu Mohsin presided over the meeting while Vice-Chairman Md Abul Bashar, Chairman of the Executive Committee Engineer Abdus Salam, Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Md Nurun Newaz Salim were present.

Directors of the Bank Md Abdul Awal, Sohela Hossain, Tanzina Ali, Khairul Alam Chaklader, Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz, Independent Director & Chairman of the Audit Committee Nurul Islam Chowdhury, FCA, Independent Director & Chairman of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee Itrat Husain, FCMA, FCS, Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid and Company Secretary Md Monirul Alam also joined the AGM.

The Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended on December 31, 2020 along with the Auditors' report thereon and Directors' report were placed before the Shareholders at the AGM and were duly approved by them.
 

Economy

NCC Bank / AGM of NCC bank

