NBFIs to offer deferral for CMSME, agri loans in flood-hit areas

Banking

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 10:28 pm

Related News

NBFIs to offer deferral for CMSME, agri loans in flood-hit areas

No additional interest, fees, or penalties — other than the regular interest on the delayed payment — will be charged

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 10:28 pm
Photo: Collected from web
Photo: Collected from web

The Bangladesh Bank has recently instructed Non-bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) to offer a three-month deferral on loan instalments for Cottage, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) and the agricultural sector in areas affected by recent floods.

The central bank's Department of Financial Institutions and Markets issued a circular in this regard today (20 October).

The circular stated that several districts in the country have been inundated due to recent flooding. As a result, it will be difficult for affected borrowers, especially in the agricultural and CMSME sectors, to repay or settle their loans on time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Therefore, for non-classified loans in flood-affected areas, as identified by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, borrowers in the agricultural and CMSME sectors will be allowed to pay the loan instalments due between August 2024 and October 2024 within three months after the loan tenure expires.

Additionally, the loan tenure will be extended by three months. However, financial institutions must verify that the borrowers have been genuinely affected by the flood.

The circular also stated that no additional interest, fees, or penalties—other than the regular interest on the delayed payment—will be charged.

However, if any borrower does not wish to take advantage of this deferral, they may continue to repay the loan according to the previously agreed repayment schedule.

Top News

NBFIs / Bangladesh / CMSME / Agri loan / flood affected areas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

24m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

34m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos