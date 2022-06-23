NBFIs do not need to submit backup CD of Integrated Supervision System data

23 June, 2022, 10:30 pm
NBFIs do not need to submit backup CD of Integrated Supervision System data

Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) do not have to submit monthly Integrated Supervision System (ISS) backup CDs, reads a Bangladesh Bank circular.

The central bank's Integrated Supervision Management Department issued a circular in this regard on Thursday that said as the monthly information regarding ISS of NBFIs obtained through web portal is considered, the backup CD of the same information does not have to be submitted to the Integrated Supervision Management Department.

As per the previous instruction, all NBFIs had to submit their monthly ISS-related information through the web portal as well as submit CDs in Microsoft Excel and CSV format to back up this information.

However, even if NBFIs do not have to submit a backup CD, the organisations have to submit the certificate of accuracy of the submitted information by the 20th of every month.
 

